UP BJP leader and accused of Noida’s Gaurav Chandel murder case arrested selling fruits in Mumbai

Mumbai: A prize criminal has been arrested in Mumbai for the murder of a businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and a BJP leader in Hapur district. An officer of the crime branch said that accused Praveen alias Ashu alias Akash Rajendra Singh (32) is the leader of the notorious Mirchi gang.

Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on Singh and his gang members. Singh had been living in Mumbai for the past few months, changing his identity and hulia. He engaged in the work of selling fruits in a market in Prem Nagar in Vile Parle area.

Officials said that Singh and his associates had allegedly killed BJP leader Rakesh Sharma (35) in Hapur in September 2019. He said that a case of murder was registered at Dhaulana police station of Hapur.

Officials said that Singh and his associates were also on the lookout for the murder of businessman Gaurav Chandel in Noida in January this year. Singh is reportedly involved in more than 19 cases of serious crime including murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery. Singh used to stay in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra, hiding his identity.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Mane said, “Sharad Jine, assistant police inspector of Unit 11 of the crime branch, was informed about the accused. After this he was apprehended. “The accused has been handed over to a team of Uttar Pradesh police who reached Mumbai.