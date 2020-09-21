UP: BJP leader ate poison due to lack of PM housing, BJP bid – unemployment also struck

new Delhi: A BJP leader in Etawah district of UP ate poison on not receiving the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PM Awas Yojna). The BJP leader was admitted to the hospital, where he died. This stirred up. District president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit Ajay Pratap Singh Dhakre said that the BJP leaders who gave their lives were young. He was upset due to being unemployed. Also Read – MP By-election: Congress formulated strategy, preparations to surround Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh

According to the news of Amj Ujala, the Hindi daily newspaper, this incident was from Saifai of Etawah. Saifai is the village of Akhilesh Yadav, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh. Saifai has been in a lot of discussions. Pramod Yadav, a minister of the Saifai Rural Division of the BJP living in the area of ​​Saifai, was associated with the BJP for a long time. It is being told that his family was not getting the benefit of PM Awas Yojana in the village. Despite being the official of the ruling party, the benefit of the scheme could not be achieved. BJP leader Pramod was upset by this for a long time. Also Read – War on Agricultural Bills: Congress said ‘Death Warrant’ for farmers, BJP accused of misleading

Being upset by this, Pramod Yadav ate poison. Pramod was admitted to Saifai Medical University, where Pramod died. According to Etawah district president Ajay Pratap Singh Dhakre, Pramod was upset over unemployment and lack of housing. He was traveling for many months for accommodation. Regarding this, even in the house, the heard and BJP leader took this step. Also Read – This is a ‘no-data’ government, PM’s popularity is no longer the same: Congress

Pramod Yadav, a 35-year-old youth leader, has two children. He was also worried about his upbringing. Saifai’s SO Chandradev Yadav says that BJP leader Pramod Yadav has given up life due to domestic discord.