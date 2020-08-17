UP: BJP MLA asked such questions for ‘Brahmins’ for the first time in the history of the Assembly, which embarrassed the Yogi government

Lucknow: At a time when Brahmin politics is already boiling in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA from Sultanpur Devamani Dwivedi has embarrassed his own party and Yogi Adityanath government by raising a question for the upcoming assembly session. He has questioned the number of Brahmins killed in the last three years. The MLA presented his ‘short-listed’ (short-lived) question to the Assembly Secretariat on Sunday for the session of the Assembly starting on 20 August. Also Read – Political equations deteriorating before elections in Bihar, increasing distance of lamp from JDU

In his question, BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi demanded to know how many Brahmins have been killed in the last three years and how many accused have been arrested during this period. He has also tried to know how many cases the police has been successful in punishing the accused. Also Read – 12 IPS officers transferred in UP, know who posted where

The MLA has further asked whether the state government has made any plans to provide protection to the Brahmins and whether the government will grant arms licenses to the Brahmins on a priority basis. He has also asked the government about the number of Brahmins who have applied for arms licenses and how many of them have been allowed. Also Read – Facebook Reaction on BJP leaders ‘Ignore Hate Speech’, said this thing …

Sultanpur BJP MLA Devamani Dwivedi has raised a question for the upcoming assembly session. He has questioned the number of Brahmins killed in the last three years. #uttarprdesh pic.twitter.com/xDEvvpRYKG – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) August 17, 2020

Such questions came for the first time

This is probably the first time in the legislative history that a legislator has asked a question which is completely casteist. Dwivedi, who first became an MLA from Lambhua seat in Sultanpur, recently came into the news when he went to Aligarh in support of Rajkumar Sahay, a local BJP MLA who was involved in a dispute with the police.

Said – will resign

MLA Dwivedi even said that he would not hesitate to submit his resignation if the matter would come on the honor of the MLAs. It is obvious that this question raised by him will intensify the opposition’s attack on the state government in the assembly.