UP: BJP MLA told himself by making fake report, Corona victim, cunning did not work in court, CMO also measured

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel (BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel) did not appear in court, so he declared himself as Corona Positive. A fake report was also made, but the court overtook the MLA. The court sent the officer to find out from the house whether the MLA is in home isolation or not. According to the fraud, the MLAs were not found at home and the report also turned out to be false. After this, a lawsuit has been registered against the MLA and the CMO who produced the report on the court's order.

The case is of Santakbirnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Of cheating and forgery against BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel of Mehdawal and Dr. Hargovind Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Sant Kabir Nagar, on the court's order in the case of making fake report regarding COVID-19 Fake Report A case has been registered. A case was registered against both of them at the Kotwali police station.

According to an order by Additional Sessions Judge Dipant Mani of MP / MLA Court, the MLA in one case asked to be Corona when the court asked the MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel not to appear. And presented a fake report of Kovid-19, in which he was described as Kovid positive. Due to non-appearance of MLA in the court for the last 4 years, the court proceedings in this case could not proceed. The court summoned the MLA regarding this, so he presented a fake Kovid report.

The CMO report presented before the court said that the MLA is in home isolation after conducting a private trial of Kovid-19. However, Dr. Vivek Kumar Srivastava, a member of the Home Isolation team, told the court that the MLAs were not present at home during the home isolation and were also not available on the phone.

Khalilabad Kotwali in-charge Manoj Kumar Pandey said, “On the court’s order, a case has been registered against MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel and CMO Dr. Hargovind Singh under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471.”