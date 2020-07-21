UP: BJP MLA who attacked his own government, said – Complain with whom he makes recovery, did not see such corruption

Lucknow: BJP MLA Shyam Prakash from Gopamau assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh questioned his own government regarding corruption and said that so much corruption has not been seen in political life till date. However, to create more ruckus, he has also deleted his post. BJP MLA Shyam Prakash from Hardoi’s Gopamau assembly constituency, who has spoken against his own government and system on Tuesday through social media, has written about corruption in the present. Also Read – Lalji Tandon’s political journey from Councilor to Governor, close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The MLA wrote on his Facebook ID, "I have not seen so much corruption in my political life as I am seeing and hearing at the moment." With whom he complains, he recovers himself. " Later, after creating a lot of ruckus, he deleted his post. After deleting the post, he wrote, "I wrote about the corruption of some officers in Hardoi, people started calling it corruption in the government, so deleted the post."

MLA Shyam Prakash has not done this for the first time. Even before this, he has attacked the government and the system as well as against the officials through social media. They have made Facebook a way to express themselves. The MLA's post on Facebook has given the opposition parties a chance to speak against the government.