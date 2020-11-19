UP: BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, CM Yogi expresses grief by calling

new Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party’s father Mayawati’s father died today. Mayawati’s father Prabhu Dayal was 95 years old. It is being told that Mayawati’s father will be cremated in Delhi. Political personalities and the BSP have mourned the demise. Also Read – CM Yogi reached last village of the country, made army soldiers sweet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has also expressed grief. Chief Minister Yogi (CM Yogi) also held talks with former UP CM Mayawati over phone. And consoled deeply. The Chief Minister wished the departed soul peace. Also Read – Ayodhya, illuminated by 5 and a half lakh diyas on the occasion of Deepawali, CM Yogi said – endured a lot of humiliation …

Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra issued a condolence message. It was told that Mayawati’s father will be cremated in Delhi. Satish Mishra also expressed condolences. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi government, forcibly taking land from farmers for airport