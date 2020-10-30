UP: burnt alive the husband of village head in Amethi, Smriti Irani came into action

Amethi Latest News: A painful incident has come to light in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Dalit village head’s husband was allegedly burnt to death by miscreants due to political enmity. He was found engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Bandoiia village late Thursday and locals informed the police. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to burns on Friday. Also Read – UP News: Dalit village head’s husband burnt to death in suspicious condition in Amethi, family accused of murder

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Arjun. The body has been sent for post-mortem and in view of the current tension, additional police force has been deployed in the village. Union Minister Smriti Irani has spoken to the local police officials and asked for strict action in the case.

Station in-charge Mithilesh Singh said that the family has not given any complaint yet, but the police is investigating the matter. His wife Chhotka, who is the village headman, said that her husband had gone out of work and did not return home till late Thursday night. He said, "We were again informed that he was set ablaze at a deserted place outside the village. This has been done due to political rivalry. "

(Input IANS)