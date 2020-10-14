Entertainment

UP By Election: SP announces candidates for UP by-election, they get tickets

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has announced candidates for the by-elections in Bangarmau and Deoria assembly seats. The party’s candidate in Bangarmau will be Suresh Kumar Pal, while in Deoria, senior leader Brahma Shankar Tripathi will be the candidate. Also Read – MP By Election: One more blow to Congress, Rajendra Gurjar joins BJP

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had announced candidates for four of the seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. By-elections are going to be held here on November 3. Lucky Yadav will be the SP candidate from Malhani seat in Jaunpur district. He is the son of the late Parasnath Yadav. At the same time, Syed Javed Abbas will be the party candidate in Naugawa Sadat. Also Read – People who were kind to the election that was lost, donated 21 lakh rupees

The seat fell vacant in August following the death of Minister of State and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. Significantly, he was infected with Kovid-19. In Tundla, Samajwadi Party candidate Maharaj Singh Dhangar and Ghatampur candidate Indrajit Kori will be there. Ghatampur seat is vacant after the death of Minister Kamal Rani Varun due to Kovid-19. The party has left the Bulandshahr seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Also Read – MP By Election: Samajwadi Party ready to beat in the by-election, asked for application on WhatsApp

