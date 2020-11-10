UP By elections 2020 LIVE: Understand the math of the by-elections in UP, know what the victory means for which party

UP By polls 2020 LIVE: The counting of votes in the assembly elections in Bihar continues. Along with this, the by-elections in 7 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh are also being counted. Also Read – For the first time in 374 years, India’s oldest cattle fair will not be held in Bateshwar, District Magistrate gave information

Electoral Mathematics of U.P.

Experts are assuming that the result of the by-elections in the seven assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh will not affect the Yogi Adityanath government, which is already ahead of the majority mark. The BJP has 309 members in the 403-member house and the results will not affect the state government. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Muslim women kept ‘Karva Chauth’ fast, then Maulvis …

The BJP will continue to dominate the opposition till the end of its term. However, the results of the by-elections in seven seats will surely be seen as a referendum on the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read – Gautam Buddha Nagar: Woman jumped from 17th floor with 4-year-old son

The results will also show which winds will flow in the next assembly elections to be held in 2022.

For the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, it is a challenge to re-establish his and the party’s image as the strongest opponent for the BJP.

For SP, the by-election can prove to be a big morale booster.

Akhilesh Yadav is working hard to strengthen his party’s organizational base and is confident of regaining power in the next assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress is at its lowest level. Party leaders are increasingly joining with other parties. The party leadership has failed to present itself as a challenge to the ruling BJP.

For the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is contesting the by-election for the first time, the results will prove whether Mayawati still has a hold on her major Dalit vote bank.

(Input from agency)