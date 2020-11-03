UP By Poll: Voting for seven assembly seats today, 88 candidates are in the fray

Elections are being held in these seats

Polling for the by-elections in Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani seats began at 7 am. Votes will be held till 6 pm. 1,754 polling stations and 3,655 ballot spots have been set up for the by-election. Control units of 5,127 electronic voting machines and 5,492 VVPATs have been prepared for voting.

Kovid Guidelines are being followed

In view of Kovid-19, the Election Commission has directed to keep the maximum number of voters at the polling places up to 1,000. Proper polling, hand sanitizer, gloves, face mask, face shield, PPE kit, soap and water have been provided to ensure Kovid-19 protocol at polling stations. Thermal scanning of every voter will be done at the polling place. Security arrangements have been made, including a sufficient number of paramilitary forces, to conduct free and fair elections.

The result will be announced on 10 November

Naugawa Sadat, Bulandshahar, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhni seats have been vacant due to the death of MLAs elected on them in the year 2017. At the same time, the Bangarmau seat was vacated after BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the seat of Tundla became vacant after SP Singh Baghel, an MLA elected from here, became an MP from Agra. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won six of these seven seats while SP won on Malhni seat.