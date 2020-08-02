UP cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun dies of corona infection, CM Yogi expressed grief

new Delhi: Kamla Rani Varun, Minister of Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh, today due to Corona virus infection

Died He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. CM Yogi Adithnath condole his death

Kamala Rani Varun, 62, has also been a Member of Parliament in the 12th Lok Sabha and currently holds the post of Cabinet Minister in the Yogi government.

Kamala Rani Varun, 62, has also been a Member of Parliament in the 12th Lok Sabha and currently holds the post of Cabinet Minister in the Yogi government.

was. She was a resident of Kanpur and was currently an MLA from Ghatampur Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun was receiving treatment for COVID19 at a hospital in Lucknow. https://t.co/Zk3nkb71E5

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya has been canceled today. The Chief Minister was going to take stock of the preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan program.

Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun was undergoing treatment for the past several days, she was Corona positive. He has sadly passed away this morning. I pay homage to Mrs. Kamal Rani Varun on her sad demise: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath # COVID19 https://t.co/qLiqfsen8A pic.twitter.com/mB8fkZGGY5 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 2, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun has been undergoing treatment for the past several days

She was Corona positive. He has sadly passed away this morning. I am the sad demise of Mrs. Kamal Rani Varun

I pay tribute per category.