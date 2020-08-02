Entertainment

UP cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun dies of corona infection, CM Yogi expressed grief

August 2, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Kamla Rani Varun, Minister of Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh, today due to Corona virus infection
Died He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. CM Yogi Adithnath condole his death
Have done. Also Read – IPL 2020 held in India instead of UAE ‘Dada’, know who wrote a letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Kamala Rani Varun, 62, has also been a Member of Parliament in the 12th Lok Sabha and currently holds the post of Cabinet Minister in the Yogi government.
was. She was a resident of Kanpur and was currently an MLA from Ghatampur Assembly. Also Read – BJP will bring 700 Sikhs who are facing persecution in Afghanistan, preparation is going on

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya has been canceled today. The Chief Minister was going to take stock of the preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan program.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun has been undergoing treatment for the past several days
She was Corona positive. He has sadly passed away this morning. I am the sad demise of Mrs. Kamal Rani Varun
I pay tribute per category.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment