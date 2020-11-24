UP cabinet passes proposal to rename Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport

Uttar Pradesh cabinet clears proposal to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to change the name of Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport Ayodhya. Also Read – UP court sentenced 100-year-old woman convicted for rape

Let us know that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government wants to complete the airport project by December 2021. In fact, the UP government believes that due to the construction of Ram temple, many domestic and foreign tourists will come to Ayodhya. Also Read – Changes in the recruitment process for Group ‘C’ posts in Uttar Pradesh Government, now exam will be like this

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears proposal to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya. Also Read – Dispute over Love Jihad, demand for law making in Bihar, Maharashtra said – we do not need – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2020

With the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram temple, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to expand the airport in Ayodhya. The proposed Sri Ram Airport in Ayodhya will now be expanded to 600 acres. The state government has decided to upgrade it to international standards. Earlier, the state government had decided to acquire 285 acres of land for this airport.

The airport at Ayodhya will have landing facilities for 777 Boeing and double-decker aircraft. Ayodhya airport will have air connectivity with major cities of the country and abroad. The Yogi government of UP had decided last year to upgrade the airstrip of Ayodhya into a full-fledged airport.

The state government had sent a proposal to the Center for the development of the airport in Ayodhya under the Regional Contact Scheme (RCS). It is now decided to upgrade it to the international airport.

Significantly, the state government is also developing state-of-the-art railway stations and bus stations. A 192-km highway connecting Ayodhya to Varanasi is also under construction.