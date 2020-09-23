UP: car collided with tree, tragic death of four people in a gruesome road accident in the morning

Uttar Pradesh: Four people died in a horrific road accident in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred near the Rampurwa outpost on Sitapur-Bahraich highway in which an eco car full of 10 people rammed uncontrollably into a tree, in which a girl, including 3 women in the car, died on the spot, while 6 people were seriously injured. Also Read – Car mechanic took to ride girlfriends in customer’s Mercedes, then on the streets of Delhi …

According to the information, all the deceased and injured were residents of Siddharthnagar and were coming back from Haridwar. On reaching Sitapur-Bahraich highway, his car became a victim of car accident. The police have sent the bodies for post mortem and all the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

It is being told that the driver of the vehicle had a nap in the morning, due to which this accident happened. The police is currently investigating the accident. Thither Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the incident and has instructed the authorities to provide proper treatment to all the injured.