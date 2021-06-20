UP: Case filed towards 3 folks together with lady for posting objectionable issues in FB towards Champat Rai

Bijnor: World Vice President of Bijnor Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Uttar Pradesh and Common Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Accept as true with Champat Rai for allegedly writing objectionable and derogatory issues on Fb. On this case, a case has been registered towards 3 folks together with a girl in Bijnor. Additionally Learn – Prime alert of flood danger in lots of districts of UP, Ganga water stage greater in Prayagraj, Patna

Nagina police station in-charge Krishna Murari Dohra in Bijnor district stated on Sunday that Sanjay Bansal, describing himself because the brother of Champat Rai Bansal, has given a criticism {that a} Fb display screen shot of an individual named Vineet was once delivered to his understand, by which Champat Rai Bansal was once arrested. Derogatory, objectionable and baseless issues were written.

Sanjay Bansal known as on Vineet's cell on June 18, then the individual being attentive to the telephone stated that every one this has been written on the behest of a girl from Nagina. The person used objectionable language right through his telephone dialog with Sanjay.

The station in-charge stated that at the foundation of Sanjay Bansal’s Tahrir, a case has been registered towards 3 folks together with a girl below critical sections of IPC and IT Act and investigation has been began.

Allow us to tell that not too long ago, Aam Aadmi Birthday party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and senior SP chief and previous state minister Pawan Pandey attacked Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Accept as true with’s Common Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra on March 18 in Ayodhya for simplest 5 days. Inside of mins, he was once accused of committing a rip-off by way of purchasing land value Rs 2 crore for Rs 18 crore. The opposition is lately attacking the ruling BJP referring to this.