UP: Case registered in opposition to adolescence for making objectionable remarks on Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav

UP, Chitrakoot, Samajwadi Birthday celebration, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh: In Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, an individual has been accused of creating objectionable remarks on social media on Samajwadi Birthday celebration's patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and its nationwide president Akhilesh Yadav. (case has been registered) A case has been registered. The incident, which came about on Saturday, used to be published on Sunday after the district president of the birthday celebration lodged an FIR in opposition to the individual on the Karvi Kotwali police station.

The District President of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration of Chitrakoot district additionally threatened to release an agitation if suitable motion used to be now not taken in opposition to the accused.

Chitrakoot District Samajwadi Birthday celebration President Anuj Yadav advised the media that Sandeep Sharma alias Sandy Sharma, a resident of Karvi the town, had uploaded a video on social media, through which he attacked the birthday celebration's nationwide president and previous leader minister Akhilesh Yadav and birthday celebration leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. He used to be noticed making derogatory remarks.

“His act has harm the feelings of lakhs of birthday celebration employees and supporters,” Yadav stated.

Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Kumar Tripathi stated that at the foundation of the criticism of SP District President, a case has been registered in opposition to the accused beneath related sections of IPC and IT Act. The police attempted to raid the home of the accused overdue on Sunday night time, however the accused locked himself in the home.

“He’s going to be wondered and vital motion shall be taken in opposition to him in response to the criticism,” the police officer stated.