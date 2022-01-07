UP: Case registered in opposition to BHU professor for indecent remarks on Lord Parashuram

Varanasi: An FIR has been registered in opposition to a professor on the Institute of Clinical Sciences (IMS) at Banaras Hindu College (BHU) for his objectionable remarks in the middle of caste electoral politics over the impending meeting elections in UP. Professor Om Shankar is Professor within the Division of Cardiology on the Institute of Clinical Sciences (IMS) at Banaras Hindu College (BHU). In line with the FIR lodged with the Varanasi Police, the professor in a sequence of Fb posts allegedly referred to Lord Parashuram as a mythological killer and when compared him to a contemporary killer (Nathuram Godse).Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: BJP chief made objectionable put up referring to Uddhav Thackeray’s spouse and Sonia Gandhi, FIR

In line with the FIR lodged at Varanasi's Lanka Police Station, the professor, in a sequence of Fb posts, purportedly referred to Lord Parashuram as a legendary killer and when compared him to a contemporary killer (Godse). The professor stated that there is not any distinction between the 2. Om Shankar reportedly stated in his put up, "Those that recommend Parashuram additionally recommend Godse." The professor satirically requested the SP to unveil a statue of Godse as neatly, in order that a brand new socialism might be born.

Professor Om Shankar had reportedly stated in his put up that this is able to lend a hand the SP to get all of the Brahmin votes. In line with Sanatan scriptures, Lord Parashurama is thought of as to be the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is respected through Hindus. On a grievance through a Varanasi-based legal professional, Saurabh Tiwari, he was once booked underneath sections 295A (planned and malicious acts, meant to outrage spiritual emotions) and 153A (selling enmity between teams) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Knowledge Era Act. A case has been registered underneath segment 67.