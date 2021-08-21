UP: Case registered in opposition to poet Munawwar Rana for giving commentary on Taliban, issues greater

Lucknow: Poet Munawwar Rana (Munawwar Rana) The difficulties aren’t lowering. An FIR has been lodged in opposition to Munavwar Rana. The well-known poet is accused of insulting the Dalit society and hurting the Hindu religion by way of evaluating Lord Valmiki to the Taliban. Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of evaluating the Taliban to Maharishi Valmiki, the creator of Ramayana. (Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow) The Hazratganj Kotwali Police has registered a case in opposition to well-known poet Munawwar Rana on Friday. Allow us to let you know that throughout a dialogue on a channel, Munawwar Rana when compared the Taliban to Maharishi Valmiki.Additionally Learn – IAF’s C-130J delivery plane sporting 85 Indians from Kabul, touchdown in Tajikistan

Munawwar Rana gave a debatable commentary throughout a dialogue on Taliban in a channel. He when compared the Taliban to Maharishi Valmiki. This commentary is being criticized in all places and the fans of Maharishi Valmiki are very indignant.

Shyam Shukla, in-charge of Hazratganj Kotwali, mentioned {that a} case has been registered in opposition to Rana for inciting spiritual sentiments and different sections at the Tahrir of Valmiki Samaj chief PL Bharti.

The station in-charge mentioned that Bharti has lodged a criticism at Hazratganj Kotwali, through which he has claimed that Munawwar Rana has insulted crores of Dalits of the rustic and harm Hindu religion by way of evaluating Maharishi Valmiki to Taliban. Excluding Bharti, Amarnath Prajapati, Common Secretary of Ambedkar Mahasabha, has additionally filed a criticism in opposition to Rana and demanded motion.

On Friday, Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal, President of Dr. Ambedkar Mahasabha Agree with and President of Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance and Building Company, mentioned in a commentary that Dalits are feeling humiliated by way of Munawwar Rana’s remarks.

Inspector Shyambabu Shukla mentioned, “PL Bharti had given a criticism on Friday, at the foundation of which an FIR has been registered. Together with this, Shishir Chaturvedi of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has additionally given a criticism and demanded motion. Amar Nath Prajapati has additionally filed a criticism in opposition to Munavvar Rana.”

PL Bharti, vice-president of Samajik Sankar Basis, has alleged that spiritual sentiments had been harm by way of Munawwar Rana’s commentary. Now not most effective this, extra bitterness has unfold a number of the sectarian categories. Now not most effective this, the emotions of the folks of Dalit society had been harm.

Excluding PL Bharti, Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal, President of Dr. Ambedkar Mahasabha Agree with has additionally given a criticism in Hazratganj Kotwali. They allege that Munawwar Rana has insulted the Dalit society and harm the Hindu religion by way of evaluating Lord Valmiki with the Taliban. Nirmal advised that the Buddhist international is already indignant with the Taliban. Since the statue of Lord Buddha in Obian has been blown up by way of the Taliban with dynamite. Later it was once made by way of Japan.

Considerably, for the previous few days, Munawwar Rana has been in consistent dialogue about his statements. Lately, an FIR was once additionally registered in opposition to his son.