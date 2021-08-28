UP: Case registered towards former IPS Amitabh Thakur and Nutan Thakur for obstructing govt paintings

IPS, Amitabh Thakur, UP UPDATE: A case was once registered at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar police station on Saturday for obstructing govt paintings towards former Indian Police Carrier officer Amitabh Thakur and his spouse Nutan. Police Commissioner DK Thakur stated {that a} case has been registered towards Amitabh Thakur and his spouse Nutan Thakur for obstructing govt paintings and assaulting the police at Gomtinagar police station.Additionally Learn – Meerut: Owaisi’s birthday party AIMIM councilor shot lifeless, police engaged in investigation

The police allege that once the policemen went to arrest Thakur on Friday, he and his spouse had obstructed their paintings and allegedly assaulted them. Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur had advised on Friday that the previous IPS officer has been arrested within the case registered after the loss of life of a rape sufferer and a witness within the case. Additionally Learn – UP Police took away former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, conspiracy was once hatched to save lots of BSP MP accused of rape!

Amitabh Thakur is already in prison. On Friday, former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was once arrested by way of Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali police on a number of critical fees together with abetment to suicide of a rape sufferer and her aide. Additionally Learn – First brother-in-law then partner’s father raped daughter-in-law in flip, the sufferer reached the police with a video, said- Glance…

Consistent with Hazratganj Kotwali police, Amitabh Thakur was once arrested and his physician was once medically tested at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Clinic and produced within the court docket of Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace from the place he was once despatched to prison.

The Hazratganj police arrested Amitabh Thakur from his Gomtinagar place of abode on Friday. Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur stated on Friday {that a} former IPS officer has been arrested in a case registered after the loss of life of a rape sufferer and a witness within the case.