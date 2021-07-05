UP: CBI registers new case in Gomti riverfront challenge rip-off of Akhilesh Yadav executive, raids 40 puts

All through the tenure of the then Akhilesh Yadav executive in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the CBI lately raided greater than 40 places together with UP and different states referring to alleged irregularities within the Gomti riverfront building challenge. more than one raids) are killed. Allow us to inform you that the meeting elections are to be held within the state subsequent yr. Additionally Learn – West Bengal: BJP MLA said- TMC employees attacked me, guards stored me, 7 BJP employees injured

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a brand new case in reference to alleged irregularities within the Gomti River Entrance challenge in Lucknow. On this 180 officials were made accused. The challenge was once operated in Uttar Pradesh all over the former Samajwadi Birthday party executive. CBI has performed a number of raids in reference to Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The Gomti Riverfront challenge of Uttar Pradesh is a challenge costing about Rs 1,400 crore. Previous, the CBI has registered a case towards public servants and unknown individuals on this regard.

CBI conducts more than one raids in UP's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, in reference to Uttar Pradesh's Gomti riverfront challenge with price round Rs1,400 crores. Previous CBI had registered a case towards public servants and unknown individuals on this regard.

Officers acknowledged that once the registration of the FIR on this case, the CBI on Monday performed a large seek operation at about 43 puts in different states. Officers acknowledged that the quest operation that began within the morning continues to be occurring and might proceed lately. Consistent with officers of the investigating company, about 180 officers were made accused within the FIR, together with numerous Uttar Pradesh executive engineers and different officers. That is the second one FIR registered by means of the CBI in reference to the challenge.

Allow us to inform that during Uttar Pradesh meeting elections are to be held subsequent yr, by which Samajwadi Birthday party led by means of Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Birthday party led by means of Mayawati, in conjunction with Congress and different opposition events will take a look at to take away the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party from energy within the state.