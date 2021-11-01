UP: CBI takes over investigation of Rs 15,000 crore motorbike boat rip-off

CBI takes over probe into Rs 15,000 crore ‘motorbike boat’ rip-off case, Noida, UP, Information, नई दिल्ली: The CBI has taken over the investigation of the Rs 15,000 crore ‘motorbike boat’ rip-off in Uttar Pradesh. Beneath this rip-off, about two lakh traders have been duped of Rs 62,100 each and every within the title of offering motorbike taxis.Additionally Learn – England’s invincible chariot continues in T20 International Cup 2021, beat Sri Lanka to make it to the semi-finals

Officers mentioned that within the FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken cognizance of the letter of the Uttar Pradesh executive, during which the central company has been requested to research 11 FIRs registered in Dadri by way of Noida Police in December 2019. The letter was once despatched by way of the Division of Team of workers and Coaching to the CBI in September this 12 months.

Mentioning the above truth, the professional mentioned that the company has accused 15 folks together with Motorbike Boat's Leader Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Bhati and 6 different executives of the corporate and 8 others, who've been accused of giving motorbike boat taxis to about two lakh traders. And there may be an allegation of fraud of Rs 62,100 each and every by way of giving assurance of mounted source of revenue.

In August 2017, the corporate had offered an alluring scheme referred to as Motorbike Boat. The FIR alleged that traders from around the nation had made investments with whom the corporate and Bhati cheated.

In line with the FIR, “… beneath a pre-planned conspiracy, Sanjay Bhati and his pals cheated the traders and picked up a minimum of Rs 15,000 crore from far and wide the rustic within the title of motorbike boat industry and embezzled that quantity. The CBI, alternatively, has no longer defined the way it reached the determine of Rs 15,000 crore.

Officers mentioned the function of the then Senior Superintendent of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar, frequently referred to as Noida SP (Crime), could also be beneath investigation as it’s alleged that he disregarded proceedings towards the corporate.

The FIR alleged that the criticism of fraud towards the corporate was once additionally recognized to the Noida District Authority and the police government however no motion was once taken however the complainants have been pressurized by way of the SSP and the SP (Crime) to withdraw the criticism.

In line with the Noida Police, the corporate had about 7,000 motorcycles, out of which best two thousand have been registered. About 2.25 lakh folks each and every had invested Rs 62,100 within the Ponzi scheme, which is a complete of Rs 1,300 crore.