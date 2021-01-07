UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Modi, talks on these issues …

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) on Thursday. During this time, there was a discussion between the two leaders about the political situation and development projects of the state with the exchange of wishes for the year 2021. Prime Minister Modi assured all possible help from the Center for the development of the country’s largest state. Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath met President Ramnath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read – Farmers income double: Farmers welfare mission started in UP to double farmers income, know- Has the program started in your block?

Corona vaccination is going to start from Makar Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh, whose preparations are going on. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the arrangements made by the state government regarding vaccination. He told that the way the Uttar Pradesh government, along with the central government, managed the corona in the largest state in a better way, in the same way the vaccination campaign would also be carried out in the right way.

Today Honorable Home Minister Respected Shri @AmitShah Gave a courtesy call on Ji's residence in New Delhi. Ma on this occasion The Home Minister received the privilege of offering the statue of Lord Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/ASbKYQAtNk – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2021

Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also informed about the progress of several highway projects in Uttar Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Sources say that in view of the assembly elections to be held in the year 2022, the political equations of the state were also discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

The exercise to conduct this panchayat elections is going on in the state. BJP has decided to contest the panchayat election symbol for the first time. The biggest challenge is to repeat the 2017 performance in the state assembly elections next year. The cabinet expansion of the Yogi government is also pending. In the possible expansion after Makar Sankranti, some new faces in the Yogi government may get a chance. Sources say, these political issues were also discussed between the two leaders.

