UP Cinema Hall Reopening Guidelines: Cinemas and multiplexes to be opened tomorrow in UP with these conditions, learn complete guidelines

UP Cinema Hall Reopening Guidelines: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has given permission to open cinema hall, theater and multiplexes from October 15 i.e. tomorrow. To overcome the proliferation of Kovid-19, the Chief Secretary of UP has issued a guideline on October 6 in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Also Read – Cinema Hall Guidelines: All multiplexes, cinemas to be opened from October 15 – Government issued these guidelines

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has issued guidelines to all the Mandalayuktas, Additional Director General of Police Zone, All Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police Range, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police and Police Commissioner of Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the guidelines, people and viewers associated with cinema, theater and multiplex management must follow the minimum physical distance of six feet. Apart from this, thermal screening, sanitizer, rowed entry, seating for 50 percent of total seating capacity, online booking as far as possible, cleanliness and use of sanitary bridge app, adherence to physical distance at entry and spherical marking as per standard Has been asked to do.

Apart from this, special instructions have also been given for catering and crowd control as per the guidelines of Kovid-19. The mandate states that action will be taken against any person who violates the guidelines under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Law.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry releases standard operating protocols (SOPs) to be followed at all cinemas / theaters / multiplexes. Government of India has permitted cinemas / theaters / multiplexes to re-open from 15th October. pic.twitter.com/zAetxtJDNV – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Let us know that after the advice and suggestion issued by the Ministry of Health on October 6, the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry had issued SOP for the operation of theaters. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that Cinemahall will work with 50 percent capacity. That is, if there will be seating for 200 people, then only 100 people will sit in the hall.

Cinema Hall Reopening Guidelines:

– Cinemashall open with 50% capacity

– It will be mandatory to wear masks in the hall

– Seating arrangement will be required except one seat

– Masks, sanitizers and social distancing will be necessary in Cinemahall

– A 1 minute film to make people aware of Corona will be required to be shown before the show and at the time of interval.

– There should be a standard time gap at the time of two shows. Sanitization of the entire hall should take place after the show. So that there is not much contact between the people who come and go.

– More windows have to be opened for booking tickets in a single screen.

– Online ticket booking will be encouraged.

– Advance booking of tickets will be encouraged.

– Only packed food will be available inside the cinema hall

– The temperature must be kept between 23 and 25 degrees.

– During the interval, not too many viewers leave the theater.