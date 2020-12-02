UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mumbai ruckus, Uddhav Thackeray threaten to reach Mumbai, MNS says – thugs have come

Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai: The politics of Maharashtra has been stirred up by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has said that he will not allow anyone to ‘forcibly’ carry on business from the state. He clarified that Maharashtra is not “jealous” of anyone’s progress, provided it is under fair competition. Also Read – School Reopening News: Student threatens Yogi Adityanath for opening school, then ..

Please tell that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is on a tour of Mumbai today. During this time, he is scheduled to meet industrialists and film personalities. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, alleged that a conspiracy was being carried out to take the Hindi film industry Bollywood out of Mumbai.

In a program for Yogi Adityanath, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are not jealous of anyone's progress. If someone makes progress by competing then we have no problem, but if you want to take something forcibly, I will not let it happen and you (industrialist) would not like it either."

MNS released the poster and said – Look, the thugs have come ..

Thackeray said that the economy suffered a setback due to the epidemic but now it is slowly coming back on track. He said that the situation created due to the epidemic is not permanent and money flow will also start once economic activities are restored. On the other hand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up posters in Mumbai against Yogi Adityanath, in which he has been called a thug who has come to take the film industry from Mumbai.

Yogi reached Mumbai, Congress charged

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged Yogi that if he had the courage, then take Mumbai’s Film City to UP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Mumbai and is going to have a meeting with film personalities in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prior to this meeting, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan has made serious allegations on Tuesday. Ashok Chavan said that the BJP is conspiring to move a piece of Bollywood to this northern state.