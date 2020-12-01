UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said – ‘Forced’ from Maharashtra will not let anyone take away business

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visit Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a function on Wednesday to mark the listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (Municipal) Bond at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. The official spokesperson gave this information on Tuesday. Also Read – Urmila Mantondkar joins Shiv Sena, has fought Lok Sabha elections from Congress

Meanwhile, the president of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said while stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is steeped in the world and there is no investment in the state. But for this, the Chief Minister will take refuge in Mumbai in front of industrialists. What else would be worse ridicule of democracy. ‘ Also Read – Maharashtra Legislative Council Election Latest News, Voting is going on in 6 seats, Union Minister Gadkari cast vote

According to a government statement released here, the Rs 200 crore bond of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is being listed. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in North India to issue a bond by a municipal body. State government spokesperson said that there will be no shortage of funds for basic amenities in the state due to the listing of municipal bonds on the stock exchange. Also Read – PM Modi worshiped Baba Vishwanath, got Bhasmi and Dupatta in Prasad, watch video

Listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange will ensure the purchase and sale of municipal bonds. There was good interest of investors in Lucknow Municipal Corporation Bond. In this, a very attractive coupon rate of 8.5 percent was obtained for a period of 10 years. This is the second lowest rate of municipal corporation bond issued by a municipal body. For the bond, four and a half times more subscription was received from investors.

SP Thanj

In a communique issued from the Samajwadi Party headquarters on Tuesday, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has pointed out that ‘not a single task of development of the state has happened during the tenure of the BJP government and this government has been a complete failure. The public has also become well acquainted with his jumlebaazi. “

Yadav said, “Today the farmers are agitated about their demands and due to the new agricultural laws, the farmers will lose ownership of their farming and they will be forced to corporate farming. That is why the BJP government has deliberately not kept the provision of MSP. Farmers will be compelled to sell their crop to big traders. “He pointed out to the Prime Minister that expressway in Uttar Pradesh is a gift of socialists.

Thackeray said- Maharashtra will not forcibly take anyone away

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned that he would not allow anyone from the state to carry on ‘forced’ business. He clarified that Maharashtra is not “jealous” of anyone’s progress, provided it is under fair competition.

Adityanath is coming to Mumbai today and during the tour, he is scheduled to meet industrialists and film personalities. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, alleged that a conspiracy was being carried out to take the Hindi film industry Bollywood out of Mumbai.

At an event organized by IMC, an organization that advocates small businessmen, Thackeray said, “We are not jealous of anyone’s progress.” If anyone competes and progresses, then we have no problem. But, if you want to take something forcibly, then I will not let it happen and you (industrialist) would not like it either. “

(input language)