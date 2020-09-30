UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks SIT report to investigate Hathras Gangrape-Murder in 7 days

Hathras Gangrape-Murder News: After the death of Hathras gang-rape victim in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, politics has been hot. Opposition parties are attacking the government on this issue. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted the SIT to investigate the matter and has sought its report within 7 days. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Priyanka Gandhi seeks CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

It was said by tweeting from UP CM office, ‘Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath A three-member SIT has been formed to investigate the incident of Hathras. In this, Chairman Secretary Home Bhagwan Swaroop and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Mrs. Poonam, Commandant PAC Agra will be members. SIT will submit its report in 7 days. Also Read – Hathras Gang-rape: Question on police, victim’s mother said – My daughter was soaked in blood – Brother said – My sister was unconscious