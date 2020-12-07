UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s attack – ‘Opposition parties firing guns on farmers’ shoulders’

Farmers Protest: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) attacked the opposition parties for taking a stand on the new agriculture law. The Chief Minister of UP said that the agricultural laws have been implemented by the Modi government of the Center for the benefit of the farmers, so the opposition parties are running a gun on the shoulder of the innocent farmers. Chief Minister Yogi said that the political parties opposing the agricultural laws and supporting Bharat Bandh on 8 December, shows their double attitude. Also Read – Farmers Protest: BJP lashes out at Opposition over agricultural laws – termed ’embarrassing double standards’

Some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere, especially the present stand taken by them on model APMC Act shows their double standards: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/8kP8nMN86Y

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

He said that the law that Congress is opposing, the same law was brought in the UPA government. This is the double character of the Congress. He said that the Modi government of the Center is implementing the agricultural law for the benefit of the farmers, then the innocent people are being run with guns on the shoulders of the farmers. He said that during the reign of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to the states and described the APMC Act as better for the farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi said that during the UPA government, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav also supported the APMC Act. He said that the Government of India has kept all avenues open for dialogue. He said that the Modi government at the Center has taken many revolutionary steps for the welfare of farmers in the last six years and now the Congress and its allies are making their weapons to the farmers. The Congress had also talked about bringing the APMC Act in its manifesto in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the UPA rule, all parties supported the implementation of the APMC Act, but now they are opposing it.

He said that political parties opposing this law are fudging public confidence. Earlier, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was also going to Kannauj to join the Kisan Yatra, but he was arrested in Lucknow itself.

(Input: IANS)