UP: CM Yogi arrives at Gorakhnath temple, has food under Amla tree

Ekadashi Vrat: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who came to Gorakhpur on a two-day tour, reached Gorakhpur Temple (Gorakhpur Temple) and ate under the Amla tree and celebrated the Ekadashi fast. The Chief Minister of Kartik Shukla Ekadasi performs a fast of Yogi Adityanath. The next day we paralyze under the gooseberry tree. Also Read – Hyderabad becomes the battleground of political battle, BJP president Nadda’s road show tomorrow, Shah-Yogi will also handle front

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLA Vipin Singh and members of the temple family, and devotees, passed under a gooseberry tree in the garden in front of the monastery’s office. Also Read – Will BJP’s veteran leaders, Shah, Yogi and Nadda collapse in Hyderabad Local Body Election to find fort of Owaisi?

It is believed that on this day, sitting and eating food under the gooseberry tree, all diseases are destroyed. On this occasion, the Chief Minister reached Gorakhpur today and he passed the Ekadashi fast. Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter that the mind is experiencing immense peace by receiving the privilege of receiving the offerings under the tree. May we all be converged by the grace of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakshanathji. Harmony among all beings. Also Read – CM Yogi’s big announcement, said – no need of police or administrative permission for marriage marriage in UP