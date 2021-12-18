UP: CM Yogi took inventory of arrangements at PM Modi’s program in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venue of High Minister Narendra Modi’s program on the Parade Floor in Prayagraj on Saturday. The High Minister has a program to handle 2.5 to a few lakh ladies in Prayagraj on December 21.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Farmer chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni shaped a political birthday celebration, introduced to contest the Punjab Meeting elections

Uttar Pradesh: Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects arrangements forward of High Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Prayagraj. percent.twitter.com/TyNMiEnNTD – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 18, 2021

Additionally Learn – Karnataka:: After vandalizing the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, miscreants deface the statue of Sangoli Rayanna

After analyzing the venue, the Leader Minister went directly to the Sangam seaside to take inventory of the arrangements for the approaching Magh Mela and from there he went to the Hanuman temple and had darshan of the Lord. Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati’s allegation, SP, BJP and Congress obstructed the development of Ganga Throughway

Uttar Pradesh: Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath plays Ganga Aarti on the position of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. After this, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped on the Lete Hanuman temple and likewise held a gathering with the general public representatives. percent.twitter.com/rbwk2gd06K – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 18, 2021

After coming back from the temple, Yogi Adityanath held a gathering with the highest officers within the auditorium of the Prayagraj Mela Authority and gave them essential directions in regards to the High Minister’s program and the arrangements for the truthful.

After the assembly of the Leader Minister, BJP MP from Allahabad parliamentary seat Rita Bahuguna Joshi informed newshounds that this can be a subject of significant fortune for Prayagraj that gatherings of Kumbh and Magh Mela happen right here, however on December 21, there may be going to be an enormous Kumbh for ladies. Was once

He informed that the ones ladies who’re related to other schemes in Uttar Pradesh will take part on this program. Amongst them, Anganwadi employees, Asha sisters and ladies of self-help teams are distinguished. He claimed that 2.5 to a few lakh ladies will come to this program. Joshi mentioned that the Leader Minister has given strict directions to the officials that girls from other districts will have to be introduced safely and despatched again, in view of the chilly, there will have to be a tight-knit association for them.

Within the evaluate assembly of the Leader Minister, State Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Khadi and Village Industries Minister Siddharth Nath Singh and Rural Building Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh in addition to Town Mayor Abhilasha Gupta, Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel attended.