UP: Complaint filed against three including Union Minister Smriti Irani, accused of demanding Rs 25 lakh

Sultanpur: One in the 'MP-MLA Court' against Union Minister Smriti Irani, her alleged assistant Vijay Gupta and doctor Rajneesh Singh, accusing international shooter Vartika Singh of allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh in the name of making her a member of the Women's Commission. Complaint is filed.

According to advocate of the court, the court has fixed January 2, 2021 for the hearing of the case.

It is worth mentioning that on 23 November, a case was filed against Vartika Singh and Kamal Kishore (name address unknown) by Mushfirkhana police station in Amethi district by Vijay Kumar Gupta, alleging that 'Minister of State for AYUSH, Government of India hospital in Rae Bareli The letter referred to the construction of K. Ramchandrapur resident of Pratapgarh district Vartika Singh, daughter of P. Singh, is mentally disturbed by making baseless allegations against me (by changing the content).

Gupta also alleged, “Others including Vartika Singh and Kamal Kishore are conspiring to tarnish her image.”

Gupta filed a case against these people and demanded action. In this context, the Musafirkhana Police has registered a case against Vartika Singh and Kamal Kishore under Section 509 (Criminal Threatening) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act.

International shooter Vartika, who hails from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, has alleged, “On the instigation of the minister, her close relatives issued fake appointment letters for the post of women commission members. They are accused” He was misled, and was then told that the rate of this post is one crore rupees. But a demand of 25 lakh rupees was made by saying that I have a good profile. ‘

Vartika has alleged, “The minister’s close also had a porn conversation with her (Vartika).” According to Vartika, when she opposed it, Vijay Gupta filed a case against her at the Musafirkhana police station.

Advocate Rohit Tripathi said that the special judge ‘MP-MLA Court’ PK Jayant has fixed January 2 for hearing on the jurisdiction. The advocate said that the obscene messages sent to the victim and sufficient evidence of conversation have been produced in the court.