UP Congress chief Rajesh Pati Tripathi and his son Lalitesh Pati Tripathi sign up for TMC

Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi sign up for TMC : Two Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders Rajesh Pati Tripathi and his son, former UP Congress Vice President Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, West Bengal Leader Minister Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal CM) in Silguri on Monday. Mamata Banerjee) joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).Additionally Learn – UP: Lalji Verma, two former BSP leaders who have been ministers in Mayawati govt, Ram Achal Rajbhar introduced to sign up for SP

Siliguri: UP Congress leaders Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi sign up for TMC within the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and celebration chief Abhishek Banerjee. %.twitter.com/bcibkgwWlh – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

In keeping with ANI information company, UP Congress leaders Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi joined TMC within the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and celebration chief Abhishek Banerjee in Siliguri.

Allow us to tell that Lalitesh Pati, a member of the fourth era of Uttar Pradesh CM and previous Railway Minister Kamalapati Tripathi, is his great-grandson. Kamalapati’s eldest son Lokpati Tripathi was once additionally a minister within the Uttar Pradesh govt. Lokpati’s son Rajesh Pati Tripathi was once additionally an MLC in UP. Later Rajesh’s son Lalitesh was MLA from Mirzapur in 2012 on a Congress price tag.

The Tripathi circle of relatives had a just right rapport with the Nehru-Gandhi circle of relatives. Tripathi was once the nearest circle of relatives member of the Nehru-Gandhi circle of relatives. After the dying of Kamalapati, the circle of relatives had maintained members of the family with the Gandhi circle of relatives.