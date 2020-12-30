UP: Congress leader and his nephew shot dead, people burnt accused’s house, police stationed in many police stations

Chitrakoot (UP): In Chitrakoot district, a Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead by a person living in the neighborhood. The family members of the deceased, who were indicted by double murder, tried to set the accused’s house on fire and burn their families alive, but the police who reached the spot rescued them. Here the crowd fiercely created a ruckus. Police of several police stations have been deployed in the area to control people. Also Read – Earthquake in Maharashtra by letter to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- NCP-Shivsena plot against Congress

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said that after the alleged ruckus in the famous village of Paharipur area of ​​the Pahari police station area at around 10:30 am, former District Vice President of Congress Ashok Patel (55) and his nephew Shubham alias Bachha (28) were shot. He was allegedly killed by beating. His neighbor Kamlesh Kumar has been accused of murder. Also Read – Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Congress-JDS or BJP, who will win, counting of votes continues

Families of the deceased, who were angry with the double murder, tried to set the killer’s house on fire and burn his family alive, but the police reached the spot and rescued him from the house. The SP said that after carrying out the double murder, the accused absconded from the rifle after firing in the air and several teams of police are raiding his possible targets for his arrest. Also Read – RSS office attacked, vandalized, three arrested, two policemen suspended in UP

The SP said that there was an old rivalry between the deceased and the accused over a case. Kamlesh Kumar reached the house of the Congress leader about this and he allegedly shot him with a rifle after the hearing.

Police officer told that his nephew Shubham alias child reached there after hearing the sound of the bullet, then the accused shot him as well. Mittal said that in view of the tension in the village, police forces have been deployed in many police stations and the situation is being closely monitored. Both bodies have been captured and the incident is being investigated.