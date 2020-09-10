UP Corona Virus Update: Corona explosion in UP, more than 7000 new patients found in a day for the first time

UP Corona Virus Update: In Uttar Pradesh, cases of corona virus infection are increasing rapidly. Today, for the first time, more than 7000 new cases have been registered in the state. At the same time, the number of active cases has also gone up to 66 thousand. New cases found today are the highest ever. Also Read – Unlock-4: Raunak returned in UP, Hotel-Restaurant-Bar will open, Strictness will remain in Containment Zone

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that in the last 24 hours, 7042 new cases have been registered in the state. With this, the total number of infected has now increased to 2 lakh 92 thousand 29. Out of these, 2 lakh 15 thousand 506 people have fully recovered after treatment and they have been discharged. The recovery rate of corona patients in the state is 75.85.

Amit Mohan Prasad said that there are currently 66 thousand 317 active cases of corona in the state. More than half of them, ie 35 thousand 36 people are undergoing treatment in home isolation, while the remaining people are being treated in different hospitals of the state. He informed that 4206 corona infected persons have died so far in Uttar Pradesh.

Prasad said that we are constantly increasing our testing capacity. On Wednesday, 1 lakh 49 thousand 911 samples were sent to various labs for investigation. We have done more than 7 million tests. So far, 70 lakh 66 thousand 208 corona samples have been tested in the state. It is the most tested by any state in the country.