UP: Court orders release of two brothers arrested under anti-conversion law

Moradabad: A court of Uttar Pradesh has ordered the release of two brothers arrested this month under the Conversion (Prohibition) Act. An official gave this information on Saturday. A Muslim youth and his brother were arrested on December 4 after going to the registrar office in Moradabad to register their marriage to a Hindu woman. The girl's family members had lodged a complaint in this case.

In an alleged video, Bajrang Dal activists are seen asking the couple whether the woman had given notice to the District Magistrate's Office about her intention to convert, as provided in the new ordinance.

Prosecuting officer Amar Tiwari said that a report submitted by the Kanth police said that they did not find any evidence in the case following Pinky's denial of allegations of forcible conversion by Rashid and his brother Salim, after which the Chief Justice The magistrate ordered the release of both of them from jail.

The jailor of the District Prison, Manish, said that they have received the order for release and both will be released today. Meanwhile, the mother-in-law alleges that Pinky was miscarried after being tortured at a government shelter.

The recently passed Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Prohibition Ordinance repeals those marriages if they were done only for the purpose of conversion. The state government approved the draft ordinance on November 24, under which the violator can be sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought its favor from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed on the ordinance.