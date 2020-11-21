UP court sentenced 100-year-old woman convicted of rape for life imprisonment

Meerut: A court in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 100-year-old elderly woman. The elderly woman later died. The grandson of the woman had filed a case against the person. Also Read – Changes in the recruitment process for Group ‘C’ posts in Uttar Pradesh government, now exam will be like this

Government lawyer Nishant Kumar Garg said that in October 2017 in Thana Jani area of ​​Meerut district, an elderly Divyang woman was raped by Ankit Poonia. The accused was a security guard. He told that the elderly woman later died. The grandson of the woman had filed a case against the person.

According to the government lawyer, after hearing the case, the court convicted the accused Ankit and sentenced him.