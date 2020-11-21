UP: Cousins ​​killed soldier, mother and sister in midnight due to garbage dumping

To tie: In a dispute over throwing garbage in the Banda city of UP at midnight on Friday, cousins ​​attacked with a sharp weapon and killed a soldier, his mother and sister. Two other people have also been injured in the incident. Police arrested three attackers and took a woman into custody in this connection on Friday night. Also Read – Yogi government is bringing tough law against ‘Love Jihad’ in UP, Home Department sent proposal to Law Department

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister GC Dinkar accused the police of negligence in the matter and said that if the police wanted to, the incident could have been stopped. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Court announces three policemen, including former Superintendent of Police, absconding in suicide case

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said on Saturday morning, “Posted at Naini police station in Prayagraj district after a dispute over throwing garbage and rotten rice in the drain at around 11:30 pm on Friday night at Parshuram Pond in Gayatri Nagar (Chamraudi) locality of Banda city. Soldiers Abhijeet Verma (27), his sister Nisha Verma (29) and mother Ramavati (54) were attacked by their neighbors and (Abhijeet Verma’s) cousins ​​with axes and sticks and shot and allegedly killed by gunshots. Did it. ” Also Read – Rape with 19-year-old girl in UP’s Shamli district, trying to make 5-year-old innocent

“During the attack, Abhijeet’s accomplice Dilip (24) and a woman Rajjo Devi (35) were also injured in the ax to save the soldier Abhijeet, his sister and mother, who have been admitted to the government hospital. The soldier came to his home to celebrate Diwali on a holiday. The post-mortem of the three dead bodies will be done on Saturday. “

“In this connection, a raid was conducted at around 2 pm and the cousins ​​of a deceased soldier Devraj, Shivpujan and Bablu were arrested with weapons used in the incident and a woman from the family of the accused was arrested,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Was also detained. ” Other absconding accused are being searched.

At the same time, Inspector-in-Charge (SHO) of the city Kotwali told Dinesh Singh, “There was a minor dispute between the cousins ​​about throwing garbage and rotten rice in the drain late on Friday evening, after which Abhijeet’s cousins ​​Devraj, Shivpujan and Babloo ran the show. Tried to spread panic by firing bullets in the air.

He said that after this, around five thirty six people attacked Abhijeet’s house and dragged him out of the house and killed the three. Singh said, “Sepoy Abhijeet, his sister Nisha and mother Ramavati were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. In view of the tension in the locality, a heavy police force has been deployed.

Police said, “Abhijeet’s younger brother Saurabh is also a trained soldier of the police. He has come to Banda Kotwali this morning. A case of murder is being written on his tahrir. Further action will be taken after this. “

On receiving the information of the incident, Inspector General of Police (IG) of Banda enclosure K.G. Satyanarayana, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena and District Magistrate Anand Kumar Singh also inspected the site and directed necessary action in the case.

Meanwhile, former minister Dinkar said, “A soldier, his sister and mother have been killed in Banda city due to the negligence of the police.” If the police wanted, the incident could have been postponed. ” The former minister said, “There was a dispute on Thursday about throwing garbage in the drain. On the same day, Ramwati went to the Kalukuan police outpost on the complaint, but the police had driven them away due to family dispute. After this, the woman had approached the city Kotwal and requested for help and hoped for a big incident, but no preference was given there. The result of police negligence is now in front of everyone. ”

Dinkar said, “As far as I have come to know, Abhijeet too had expressed apprehension about Kotwal’s official call shortly before the incident, even then Kotwal did not take the matter seriously.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother Saurabh Verma said, “The attackers are his cousins ​​and the two houses are adjacent. Devraj’s family members were irritated due to the selection of our brothers as soldiers and often used to dispute. Their motive was that we should sell our house and go elsewhere. ”

A police official said, “Police negligence in the triple murder case is also being investigated. If the police defaults come to light, strict action will be taken against the culprits.