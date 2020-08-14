UP Covid-19 update: 4600 new cases of corona in Uttar Pradesh, figure exceeded 1 lakh 45 thousand

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, 4600 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Friday while 55 more patients died. The total number of infected in the state has been 1, 45, 287. Of the cases that are coming up, 70.22 percent of the patients are in the age group of 20 to 40 years. Whereas, 8.34 percent of the patients are over 60 years of age. Also Read – IPL 2020: CSK players led by MS Dhoni reach Chennai for conditioning camp

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that treatment of 50,426 infected patients is underway. Of these, 23,861 people are isolated at home. Also Read – Can you get Covid-19 again: Once you recover, what could be corona again, know …

Prasad said that 92,526 people have been cured of the infection, while the death toll has reached 2335. The number of infected in the state has been 1,45,287. He said that 96, 106 samples were tested on Thursday. So far, about 36 lakh samples have been tested in the state. Also Read – More than 4 thousand people invited for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, these are guidelines

According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, the maximum eight deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow in the last 24 hours. Four deaths occurred in Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Bareilly and three each in Varanasi and Prayagraj due to corona infection.

Yesterday, 2492 pools of 5 samples were put up, out of which 424 saw positive. 113 pools of 10 samples were set up, out of which 15 showed positive: UP Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad https://t.co/f8T4Wdb0P1 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 14, 2020

The highest number of deaths in the state so far is 291 in Kanpur city. The lives of 186 people in the capital Lucknow, 121 in Meerut and 116 in Varanasi have been lost due to Corona infection.

The highest number of 652 cases were reported in Lucknow in 24 hours. There were 289 cases in Kanpur city and 283 in Gorakhpur.

Additional Chief Secretary told that 70.22 percent of the cases that are coming out are in the age group of 20 to 40 years. Whereas, 8.34 percent of the patients are over 60 years of age. Monitoring is going on continuously and so far 8.68 crore people have been surveyed in 1.72 crore households.