UP Crime: A brutal murder of a Dalit girl after rape, seeing the dead body, the doctors were also blown away

Uttar Pradesh Crime: In Barabanki, a case of ruthless killing of a Dalit minor girl after rape has come to light. The girl's body was recovered from the farm, the postmortem report confirms the rape with the girl. After the post-mortem report, the in-charge of Barabanki told that he was murdered after suffering from the victim. After this, the panel of doctors who did the post-mortem of the girl says that they have seen such a gruesome case for the first time.

The incident is from Satrikh police station area in Barabanki district, where the body of a minor Dalit teenager was recovered from a neighbor's farm. According to the information, she went to the field to cut the paddy of the share SP RS Gautam has revealed from the post-mortem report that the girl was murdered after the rape. Police have detained four people in this case, who are being questioned.

The family members of the victim alleged that the police initially tried to suppress the case. However, the post-mortem report, which came late on Thursday, confirmed the murder of strangulation after the rape. While the parents are telling the victim a minor, the police is telling the girl as an adult.

So the panel of doctors who conducted the girl’s post-mortem also said that they have seen such a gruesome case for the first time. Doctors clearly said that a minor teenager died due to his nose and mouth pressing during misconduct. In addition, there have been severe injuries on the teenager’s private parts.

People say that bottles of liquor were also found on the occasion. However, so far the accused are away from the grip of the police and they have not been able to find any clue.

Barabanki’s in-charge SP and Additional Superintendent of Police RS Gautam said that a person had complained to the police station on Wednesday evening that his daughter had gone to harvest paddy and did not return till late evening. His body has been found in the farm. RS Gautam said that now in the post-mortem report, there has also been talk of rape with murder. After which Section 376 of rape has been extended. The matter will be revealed soon.