UP Crime: In order to get a lover, women used to do this work with all four narmunds, when it was not done …

Uttar Pradesh Crime: In Kanpur, if no woman ever falls in a superstition and consumes a child of innocent child, then there is a news that a woman has been worshiping Narmunds to get her lover and practice Tantra. The Kanpur police arrested Geeta Devi, a woman who practiced tantra-mantra for her lover. Geeta Devi had been doing Tantra Sadhana for four years at a time, not one, to get her lover Ashoka. When he could not find a lover even with this tantra-mantra, he threw the four Narmundas in the garbage outside his house. Also Read – Sapna Chaudhary’s song in UP created such ruckus, two sides clashed, one died

Outside his house, when people saw four Narmunds lying together, panic spread all around. When the police inquired in the area, the tantra practice of Geeta Devi of the locality was revealed. Police says Geeta used to practice Tantra with all four Narmundas to subdue her lover. Also Read – Farmers Protest In UP: Former CM Akhilesh’s Kannauj Kisan Visit Seal the Area Around Home

Geeta lives in Kashiram colony of Panki. Her husband Mohan was killed. After this, he fell in love with Ashok and started living with her, but four years ago, Ashok married another woman. Since then Geeta has been taking various measures to get Ashoka. When he met Ram Manohar, he gave him four narmunds for five thousand rupees. After taking from Ram Manohar, Geeta used to worship the Narmundas in his house with such secrecy that even his neighbors could never see him doing tantra-mantra. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Yogi’s minister has bad words, criminals are dogs, will stop tail if they stop

In this regard, Kanpur’s SP West Doctor Anil Kumar says that four Narmunds were found in Panki on Monday. When it was examined, it appeared to be quite old. In the investigation, the Tantra Sadhana of the woman was found out which was separated from her lover. The woman bought Narmund for five thousand from Ram Manohar of Banda, but when there was no success in capturing, she threw them away. The police has arrested the woman and Ram Manohar.