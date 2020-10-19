UP Crime News: Dalit girl gangraped at gunpoint after entering her house in Kanpur, UP

UP Crime News: The case of the death of the girl after the alleged gang rape in Hathras was not even resolved yet that another heartbreaking incident has emerged from Kanpur, UP. A case of gang rape has come to light from a Dalit woman in Kanpur countryside at gunpoint. Two people including the former village headman are accused in the case. Police gave this information on Sunday. Also Read – On the issue of women safety, Priyanka Gandhi asked the Yogi government, asked – Mission Beti Bachao Hai or …

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary said that the incident, which took place in a village in Derapur police station area, is about a week old, but police has received information in this regard on Sunday morning. He said that three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Apart from this, the SWAT team has also been given the responsibility. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The Superintendent of Police said that the girl who filed the complaint alleged that two youths entered her house and threatened her at gunpoint and raped her. A former village head is also included in the accused. The girl says that the accused entered the house when she was alone. After carrying out the crime, they ran away saying that if they told anyone about it, the consequences would be very bad. The police is taking further action in the case.

(Input: PTI)