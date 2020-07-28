UP: dead body of Dalit woman removed from funeral pyre, funeral not allowed in cremation ground, Mayawati also burnt

Lucknow: The funeral of a Dalit woman was being cremated in Agra in UP, the body was on the funeral pyre. Some people stopped the funeral before it was offered fire. The funeral was stopped, saying that the woman was a Dalit. According to people, a woman cannot be cremated there because the woman is a Dalit. The family was forced to bear the dead body from the funeral pyre and performed the last rites elsewhere. Also Read – Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting, BSP chief framed screw

The matter of removing the dead body from the crematorium is now hot. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has attacked this fiercely. He has raised a demand for a high level inquiry from the UP government in this matter. Mayawati tweeted on Tuesday, “The body of a Dalit woman near Agra in UP was removed from the funeral pyre by upper-class people with a racist mindset because she was of the crematorium-ghat upper class.” It is also very shameful and condemnable. There should be a high-level investigation by the UP government in this casteist abominations case and the culprits should get the harshest punishment so that such incidents cannot be repeated in the state, this is a strong demand of the BSP. ” Also Read – UP: The ruling leader was running a sex racket in closed hotels in Agra, bringing girls from Delhi-Kolkata

Significantly, in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh, the body of a Dalit woman was lifted by the pyre about a week ago. Family members prepared for the last rites at a crematorium outside the village, but some overbearing reached there and rescued the dead body. He said that the crematorium is his, Dalits cannot perform last rites here. Also Read – Kidnapping and Murder Case of Lab Technician: 4 Police Officers Suspended including Additional Superintendent of Police

After this, the victim’s family went to another crematorium and performed the last rites. Its video went viral on social media. The police became active a week after the incident. In the Raibha village of Achhnera tehsil there are people of Nat caste. He has a dispute with some people of the village over the cremation ground here for a long time. SSP Bablu Kumar said that CO Achnera has been entrusted with the investigation of the case. Action will be taken against the culprits.