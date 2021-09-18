UP: Demise sentence for rape and homicide of adlescent Dalit woman, resolution got here in two and a part years

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): The POCSO courtroom of Firozabad District Court docket has sentenced the convict to demise for raping a minor Dalit woman. The rape incident is 2 and a part years previous. This knowledge was once given through Assistant Govt Suggest (POCSO Adalat) Kamal Singh.Additionally Learn – UP: Inspector arrested for raping spouse, lady had additionally complained about challenging Rs 20 lakh

On 25 April 2019, a tender guy named Virendra Baghel, a resident of Madhai Shikohabad in Linepar police station space of ​​Firozabad district, had seduced an 11-year-old woman and raped and killed her. On this case, a case was once registered underneath the Indian Penal Code, together with homicide, rape and different related sections of the POCSO Act in addition to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes Act, on the police station Linepar. Additionally Learn – The lady was once gang-raped in a single day through tying her in an animal shed, the police have been surprised to look the situation the following day

The mentioned case was once sub judice within the courtroom of Particular Pass judgement on Arvind Kumar Yadav of POCSO courtroom and the accused was once lodged in prison. He informed that on September 18, at the foundation of the entire proof and statements of witnesses, Pass judgement on Yadav sentenced the accused Virendra Baghel to demise on conviction. Additionally Learn – Guy accused of rape and homicide of six-year-old woman commits suicide in Hyderabad, discovered lifeless on railway monitor