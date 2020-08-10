UP deputy CM deteriorates, blood comes out from nose during meeting

Lucknow: Many big politicians and actors have fallen victim to the corona virus epidemic in the country. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who was meeting on the Corona epidemic, suddenly worsened. Dinesh Sharma was taking this meeting in Agra. During this time, his health deteriorated. After this, the medical team was called and checked up. After which it was told that now his health is fine. He is now going to Mathura from Agra. Also Read – Former President Pranab Mukherjee infected corona, tweet information himself

According to the news, the Deputy CM was meeting at the Circuit House in Agra to deal with the corona epidemic. Meanwhile, suddenly Dinesh Sharma's nose started bleeding and his health started deteriorating. Meanwhile, in a hurry, the medical team was called and a checkup was done. After taking care of the doctors, the Deputy Chief Minister is completely fine.

Let us know that many big personalities in the country, whether politicians or film artists, they have been found corona infected. Dinesh Sharma's health deteriorated at a time when many politicians and ministers in UP have become corona infected. Not only this, UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has also come under the grip of Corona virus. He is being treated at Lucknow PGI.