UP: DIG Chandraprakash’s wife investigating Hathras scandal commits suicide, sensation

Uttar Pradesh Crime: DIG Chandra Prakash's wife Pushpa has committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The reason for suicide has not been revealed yet. However, the police, who reached the spot, have started the investigation of the entire case and took the body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Meanwhile, the family and DIG have reached the hospital itself. In this case, the officials or family are not ready to speak anything yet.

On Friday, there was a sensation in Sushant Golf City Police Station area after hearing the news of the suicide of DIG's wife. Joint CP Naveen Arora said that the corona test of the deceased woman has been done, which has come negative. The body has been sent for postmortem. He told that according to the information received from the husband, after leaving his house on Friday morning, the wife hanged himself by hanging in the house. Children have given the same information.

It is being told that the DIG's wife committed suicide between 10 AM and 10:30 AM. Police investigation revealed that the wife committed suicide by hanging herself. The DIG told the police that he was out of the house at the time of the incident and he had received information about the incident through children.

DIG Chandra Prakash is posted at the Police Training Center (PTS) in Unnao district and his residence is in Sushant Golf City. Please tell that DIG Chandra Prakash is also included in the SIT investigation team of Hathras incident. It is being told that the DIG’s wife was rushed to Lohia Hospital where she was declared dead after checkup. Local police say that they too got information from the hospital.