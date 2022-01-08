UP District Smart Election Date: When will votes be forged to your district in UP, learn complete main points

UP District Smart Election Date: Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Vidhansabha Chunav 2022) has been introduced. Vote casting shall be held in seven stages in UP. Votes shall be forged in UP from February 10. The second one segment shall be on February 14, the 3rd segment on February 20, the fourth segment on February 23, the 5th on February 27, the 6th on March 3 and the 7th on March 7. Counting of votes will happen on March 10. This is, which birthday party goes to rule in Uttar Pradesh, whose govt shall be shaped, this March 10 (UP Election 2022 Date Effects) shall be cleared. The fashion code of habits has come into drive in UP from nowadays itself. Rallies were banned until February 15.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Votes shall be forged in 7 stages, 9 in 2012 and eight stages in 2017, know such a laugh info

Vote casting during which segment during which district of the state (UP Major Kis Zile me Kab Hogi Vote casting) Sure, it has additionally been introduced. The districts were divided into seven stages (UP Election 2022 Date Record). Within the first segment, balloting shall be held in 12 districts. Vote casting shall be held in 9 districts in the second one segment, 16 districts within the 3rd segment, 9 districts within the fourth segment, 11 districts within the 5th segment, 10 districts within the 6th segment, 10 districts within the 7th segment. Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections 2022 Dates: Announcement of meeting elections in 5 states together with UP, balloting from February 10, counting of votes on March 10

Vote casting in those districts within the first segment

Within the first segment, balloting shall be held in Meerut, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Gautam Budh Nagar and Agra. The primary segment shall be on February 10. Additionally Learn – Meeting Election 2022 Replace: The dates for the meeting elections to be held in 5 states shall be introduced nowadays, wait until 3.30 pm

2d Segment Vote casting

In the second one segment, balloting shall be held in Amroha, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad. The second one segment shall be on February 14.

3rd Segment Vote casting

Within the 3rd segment, balloting shall be held in Hathras, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar. The 3rd segment of polling shall be hung on February 20.

Fourth Segment Vote casting

Within the fourth segment, balloting shall be held in Sitapur, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Banda. The fourth segment of polling shall be hung on February 23.

5th Segment Vote casting

Within the 5th segment, balloting shall be held in Gonda, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Amethi, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh. Polling for the 5th shall be hung on February 27.

6th Segment Vote casting

Within the 6th segment, balloting shall be held in Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar. The 6th segment of polling shall be hung on March 3.

7th Segment Vote casting

Within the 7th segment, balloting shall be held in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli. The 7th segment shall be on 7 March.