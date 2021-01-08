UP: Dolphins reached the canal, people beaten to death as ‘poisonous fish’

Pratapgarh (UP): Controversy has arisen over the death of a dolphin in the Sharda tributary in Pratapgarh district. The dolphin that wandered into the canal was allegedly beaten to death by locals, who mistakenly considered it a ‘deadly fish’. The incident took place on 1 January. Local police and forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Also Read – Only 11 Indus dolphins left in India, Ganges dolphin also in danger

However, the matter was kept hidden until the video clip went viral on Friday, when someone posted a video of the locals beating up the dolphin.

Forest officials said that it remains to be verified whether it is in fact dolphin. Local police said that forest officials will be able to answer the questions better. Meanwhile, a local source said that the water gate of the canal was closed and the water level had decreased.

The source said, “On New Year’s morning, the locals saw the dolphin in the water. Some said it was a ‘deadly and poisonous fish’, while others said it could kill people who would go near it. A large crowd gathered on the spot. People decided that it would be dangerous to let it go. The mob started beating the dolphin and some even hit with an ax.