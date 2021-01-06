UP Election 2021: MLC elections will be held on 12 seats this month, BJP will win 11 seats, know the reason

UP Election 2021: Election commission has issued notification for election on 12 Legislative Council Member (MLC) seats of Uttar Pradesh. The nomination process for these seats of MLC will start from January 11, which will run till January 18. The nomination papers will be scrutinized on January 19 and the nomination will be withdrawn on January 21. Also Read – Punjab BJP leader meets Prime Minister Modi, says- Maoists have entered the farmers movement

Voting for these 12 seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on January 28, the counting of votes will also begin from 5 pm on the same day. Based on the number of sitting MLAs in this election, BJP is likely to get 10 out of 12 seats. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Polls: Congress set up a committee for seat-sharing for Bengal elections

Let us know that these 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are getting vacant on January 30 while one seat is already vacant. Of these, the Samajwadi Party already has six seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has three, the Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats. Apart from this, the seat of one Nasimuddin Siddiqui is also vacant. Also Read – Akhilesh’s clarification on the statement ‘I will not get the vaccine’ – We did not insult anyone

Talking of tenure, the tenure of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, UP State President Swatantra Dev Singh and State BJP Vice President Laxman Acharya are being completed on January 30. At the same time, the vote count for one seat of the Upper House will be 32 and with 309 MLAs, BJP can easily send 9 members to the Legislative Council. Even after this, the BJP will have 21 votes left.