UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s respond to CM Yogi on 80 vs 20 remark, BJP…

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Birthday party President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Taking a jibe at Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, he mentioned that by means of "80 vs 20" he supposed that the BJP would get 20 in keeping with cent seats within the Uttar Pradesh elections, whilst the remaining 80 in keeping with cent would move to the SP. Now seeing the group of these days, it sort of feels that now it is going to be tough for them to get that too. Addressing the folks after former minister Swami Prasad Maurya and different BJP MLAs joined the Samajwadi Birthday party, he mentioned that the birthday celebration has been bolstered by means of the coming of Maurya.

Akhilesh Yadav mentioned, "A couple of days in the past we had mentioned that the Leader Minister must rent a instructor of arithmetic. Those who're speaking about eighties and twenty. 80 % of the folks stood with the Samajwadi Birthday party. Those that would have noticed the degree these days, would have listened to Swami Prasad Maurya, it sort of feels that even 20 % of them would have grew to become towards him. The SP chief mentioned, "Now the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party is certain to be burnt up. Now no person can prevent the removing and those that have been speaking about three-fourths are speaking about 3 to 4 %.

Akhilesh mentioned, "Nowadays the BJP does no longer have any concrete achievements. It's the identical BJP individuals who had confident the farmers that if the federal government comes, the source of revenue of the farmers can be doubled, however the source of revenue of the farmers has no longer doubled. The folks of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party made diesel and petrol pricey for the farmers.