UP Election 2022: Any other MLA left BJP, joined SP, mentioned – no person works there

UP Election 2022: Fatehabad Meeting Constituency in Agra District (Fatehabad Meeting Seat) The Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) MLA Jitendra Verma (MLA Jitendra Verma) resigned from the principle club of the birthday party. In a letter despatched to BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Jitendra Verma mentioned, "I'm resigning from the principle club of BJP. Please kindly settle for.' In his two-line letter, Verma has written not anything instead of this. When requested about his resignation, he mentioned, "There are lots of causes for resigning. There may be completely no working of any employee and MLA in BJP. If you're going to serve with a way of provider and if you can not even get manure to a stricken farmer, then what are the MLAs for.

The MLA mentioned that 'folks ask questions when they will the village, this case has now not been finished by way of the MLAs, the machine is dangerous. Had the machine been maintained, this case shouldn't have arisen. Verma additional mentioned, 'Now not handiest me, there are lots of MLAs like me who will go away the BJP.' When requested about his subsequent choice, he mentioned that it's going to be identified.

I labored for BJP however in spite of that, I used to be denied a price ticket. BJP mentioned they’ll advertise early life however had given a price ticket to a 75-year-old. Samajwadi Celebration will shape executive in UP and we will be able to paintings for the welfare of folks: Former BJP MLA Jitendra Verma after becoming a member of Samajwadi Celebration percent.twitter.com/2oilkMwG8E – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022

Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: SP releases listing of big name campaigners, Swami Prasad Maurya’s title together with Mulayam and Akhilesh

It’s noteworthy that within the fresh days, Exertions and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Wooded area and Setting Minister Dara Singh Chauhan and AYUSH Minister (Impartial Rate) Dharam Singh Saini resigned from the BJP and joined the SP. Brajesh Prajapati, MLA from Banda’s Tindwari, Roshan Lal Verma, MLA from Tilhar, Shahjahanpur, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar, MLA from Bilhaur, Kanpur, Vinay Shakya, MLA from Bidhuna, Auraiya, Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Choubey, MLA from Khalilabad, Madhuri Verma, MLA from Nanpara, Bahraich. And Sitapur MLA Rakesh Rathore could also be amongst those that have resigned from the BJP.