UP Election 2022: BJP gave tickets to OBC and SC folks in 49 out of 85 seats, additionally made Mulayam’s Samadhi candidate

UP Election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections through (UP Vidhansabha Chunav) In the second one record of applicants, 60 % tickets were given to different backward categories and scheduled societies. Within the Uttar Pradesh govt, senior minister and govt spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh mentioned that during the second one record of 85 applicants of the BJP, there's an affect of good enough participation of backward, dalit, ladies, normal all sections.

Siddharth Singh mentioned that during the second one record, about 60 % (49 seats) were given to OBC and scheduled society. He mentioned that during the second one record, the BJP has given position to fifteen ladies and 36 applicants from the overall class. He mentioned that the BJP's theory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in the actual sense is visual on this record. The minister mentioned that the birthday party has taken complete care of variety in price tag distribution. The presence of all categories and communities might be reinforced when those applicants are elected to the meeting.

Allow us to tell that the Bharatiya Janata Celebration these days launched some other record of 85 applicants for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections through which 15 are ladies. With this, the BJP has to this point introduced the names of 194 applicants for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. The BJP had introduced the names of 107 applicants, together with Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, within the first record. After this the birthday party introduced the names of applicants for 2 extra seats in Bareilly district.

Vote casting for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh meeting is to be held in seven levels. Considerably, within the 2017 meeting elections, the BJP had received 312 seats and its allies 13 seats. The Samajwadi Celebration, which changed into the primary opposition birthday party after dropping energy, may just win handiest 47 seats. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on February 10 with vote casting for 58 seats in 11 districts of the western a part of the state. In the second one segment, on February 14, vote casting might be held in 55 seats of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, 59 seats within the 3rd segment on February 20, 60 seats within the fourth segment on February 23, 60 seats within the 5th segment on February 27, 57 seats within the 6th segment on March 3 and 54 within the 7th segment on March 7. Vote casting will happen at the seats.