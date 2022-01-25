UP Election 2022: BJP proclaims names of 8 applicants for UP elections, see record

UP Election 202, BJP applicants Listing, BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration on Tuesday evening launched some other record of 8 applicants for the UP Meeting Election 2022. UP BJP has shared this record on its Twitter take care of. BJP has launched this 6th record of applicants in Uttar Pradesh. BJP has 5 reserved seats out of 8 on this record.Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: After RPN Singh, two leaders together with Congress candidate from Padrauna additionally resigned from the birthday celebration

The 8 applicants who've been given tickets on this record of BJP. Hari Om Verma has been given price ticket from Amapur meeting seat. Mamtesh Shakya from Patiali seat, Virendra Verma from Marhra, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar (SC), Dr. Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishni (SC) seat, Dr. Siddharth Shankar Dohre from Bharthana (SC), Auraiya (SC). Poonam Shankhwar has been given price ticket from Gudiya Katheria seat and from Rasulabad (SC) seat.